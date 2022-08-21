Nvwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,245 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,345 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155,051 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 19,692,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,139,068. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $43.37. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $170.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

