Nvwm LLC Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,615 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,593 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,767,000 after acquiring an additional 332,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,226,000 after acquiring an additional 114,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,423,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,734. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.07 and its 200 day moving average is $119.80. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

