Nvwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nvwm LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 24,082.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 418,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 697.5% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,893 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.11.

Accenture Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $4.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,424. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.60.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

