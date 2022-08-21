Nvwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,067 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,833,000 after buying an additional 1,047,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.44.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $89.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,542,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,222,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

