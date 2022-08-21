Nvwm LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.74.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,554. The company has a market capitalization of $196.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.37.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

