Nvwm LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 556.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FLOT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. 990,353 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

