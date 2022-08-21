Nvwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,519,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032,296. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $86.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.24.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

