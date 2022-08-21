Nvwm LLC Boosts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 125.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $19.30. 5,672,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,788,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.39.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.