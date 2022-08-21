Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Position Reduced by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794,141 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up 3.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $244,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,154,000 after purchasing an additional 396,613 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Nutrien by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,215,000 after buying an additional 463,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,254,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Nutrien by 4.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,021,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,525,000 after buying an additional 229,539 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.24.

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $90.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.66 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.