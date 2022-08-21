Numeraire (NMR) Price Reaches $18.57 on Major Exchanges

Numeraire (NMR) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for about $18.57 or 0.00087354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Numeraire has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $109.35 million and approximately $42.27 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003730 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00126633 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00032717 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00101438 BTC.
Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,946,294 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai.
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
