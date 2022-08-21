Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Purchased by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novan were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Novan in the first quarter valued at $501,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novan by 79.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $2.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. Novan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Novan from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

