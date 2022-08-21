NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.00 million-$705.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.65 million.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 0.4 %

NLOK stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at NortonLifeLock

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.40.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $189,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 676.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Articles

