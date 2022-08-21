NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 24,590 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,590 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $38,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in IDEX by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IDEX by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $215.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.50 and its 200-day moving average is $192.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

