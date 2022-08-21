NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 18,571 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,571 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $30,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 625.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after buying an additional 950,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Amgen by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,035,000 after purchasing an additional 898,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 24,993.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 849,018 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $250.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.51. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

