NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 109,326 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,326 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.10% of Allstate worth $37,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allstate by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after buying an additional 119,586 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allstate by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after acquiring an additional 672,472 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Down 2.1 %

ALL opened at $130.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.27 and a 200-day moving average of $128.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.73. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

