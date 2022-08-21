NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,469 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,337 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4,124.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 126,017 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,887,000 after purchasing an additional 123,034 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,345,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $299.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

