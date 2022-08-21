NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 51,491 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,491 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $25,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

SCHW opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average of $73.64. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

