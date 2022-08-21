NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 105,144 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,144 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $31,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $126.42 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.95.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

