Nimiq 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $298,605.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $13.19 million and $298,605.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,632.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.86 or 0.07552618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00023945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00157065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00257952 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.57 or 0.00723779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.13 or 0.00555307 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001083 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,263,964,956 coins and its circulating supply is 9,696,964,956 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

