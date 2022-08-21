NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.33-7.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17-2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.33-$7.53 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $276.00.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.94. The stock had a trading volume of 341,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. NICE has a 12 month low of $179.13 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 10.74%. NICE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 45.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 2.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NICE by 55.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

