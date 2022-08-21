Nia Impact Advisors LLC Takes Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,055 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000. Rapid7 makes up approximately 1.4% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 15,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $2.55 on Friday, reaching $62.55. 587,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,532. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.27. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.66.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

