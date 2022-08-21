Nia Impact Advisors LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,891 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $2,562,520,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $2,056,770,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 4.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded down 1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 34.45. 10,999,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,637,899. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 31.77 and its 200-day moving average price is 38.68. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIVN. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 65.89.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

