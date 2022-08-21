Nia Impact Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,473 shares during the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics accounts for 2.4% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,982,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 53,414 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,035,078.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,359. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $129.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

