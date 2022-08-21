Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.50. 3,747,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,904. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $357.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,923 shares of company stock worth $6,052,790 in the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup cut Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.34.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

