Nia Impact Advisors LLC Buys 64,376 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,376 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invitae worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 183,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 114,526 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 481,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $2,723,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NVTA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,369,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,420,520. The company has a market capitalization of $832.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,385 shares of company stock worth $147,352 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

