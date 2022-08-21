Nia Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 797 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies makes up 1.6% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,483,000 after buying an additional 297,272 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,602,000 after buying an additional 225,021 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 267,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,663,000 after buying an additional 150,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,633,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.68.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $16.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.33. The stock had a trading volume of 901,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,799. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 117.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.86 and a 12 month high of $389.71.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,569 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

