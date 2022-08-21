Nia Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 22,673 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 198.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,673 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 61.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 1,825.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.46. 3,852,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,533. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average of $72.98.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

