Nia Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 11,348 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. SunPower comprises 3.3% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1,859.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 274,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after acquiring an additional 253,222 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,717,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 138,257 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 129,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,713. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Insider Transactions at SunPower

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $125,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SunPower

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

