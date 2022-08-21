NFT Art Finance (NFTART) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $490,297.00

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One NFT Art Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Art Finance has a total market cap of $3.80 million and $490,297.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT Art Finance has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT Art Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00770228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NFT Art Finance Coin Profile

NFT Art Finance’s official Twitter account is @NFTArt_Finance.

Buying and Selling NFT Art Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Art Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Art Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Art Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Art Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Art Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.