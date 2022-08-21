Nexo Price Tops $0.92 on Top Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. Nexo has a total market cap of $513.31 million and approximately $12.98 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00004272 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,456.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003787 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00128635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00033100 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00094976 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

NEXO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.