News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie cut shares of News from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of News to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of News from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

News Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.30. News has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that News will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Insider Activity at News

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of News stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On News

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in News by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,105,000 after buying an additional 12,921,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,541,000 after purchasing an additional 210,486 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of News by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,452,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,335,000 after purchasing an additional 223,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of News by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,056,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,413,000 after purchasing an additional 97,498 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

