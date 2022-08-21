Neutrino Token (NSBT) Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last Week

Neutrino Token (NSBT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Neutrino Token has a total market capitalization of $37.23 million and $76,466.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Token coin can currently be purchased for about $13.56 or 0.00063335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino Token has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neutrino Token Coin Profile

Neutrino Token’s launch date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,744,695 coins. Neutrino Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at.

Neutrino Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

