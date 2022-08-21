Netvrk (NTVRK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.24 Million

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. Netvrk has a total market capitalization of $16.24 million and $583,840.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Netvrk has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Netvrk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001803 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00766428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Netvrk Profile

Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1.

Buying and Selling Netvrk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netvrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netvrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netvrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

