Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,119 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Netflix were worth $46,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $241.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.01 and a 200-day moving average of $266.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

