NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) vs. Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ooma and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -0.83% -0.65% -0.30% NerdWallet N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.7% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Ooma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 1 4 0 2.80 NerdWallet 0 1 7 0 2.88

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ooma and NerdWallet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ooma currently has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 76.27%. NerdWallet has a consensus price target of $22.79, indicating a potential upside of 113.15%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Ooma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ooma and NerdWallet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $192.29 million 1.67 -$1.75 million ($0.06) -219.83 NerdWallet $379.60 million 2.08 -$42.50 million N/A N/A

Ooma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NerdWallet.

Summary

NerdWallet beats Ooma on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution. It also provides Ooma AirDial, a plain old telephone service; Ooma Telo basic that provides unlimited personal calling within the Unites States; Ooma Premier, a suite of advanced calling features on a monthly or annual subscription basis; PureVoice HD, a residential phone services; Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; and Ooma Telo 4G, which combines the Ooma Telo base station with the Ooma 4G Cellular Adapter and battery back-up. In addition, the company offers Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings; Ooma Telo Air, a wireless Ooma Telo with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; Ooma Smart Security, a security and monitoring platform; and Talkatone mobile app. It offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

