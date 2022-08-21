Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0553 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $23,832.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000793 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001359 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,163,562 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

