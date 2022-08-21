National Bankshares Raises K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$10.75

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on KNT. TD Securities set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Shares of CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
