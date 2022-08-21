National Bankshares Raises K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$10.75

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KNT. TD Securities set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

Shares of CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 20,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.79, for a total transaction of C$195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,762,200. In other news, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.79, for a total transaction of C$195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,762,200. Also, Director Nan H. Lee acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$31,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,800.

(Get Rating)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.