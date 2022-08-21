Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Cap Hits $33,415.27

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $33,415.27 and $3,466.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000145 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,216,831 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

