MXC Price Tops $0.0699 on Major Exchanges (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. One MXC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MXC has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. MXC has a total market capitalization of $184.58 million and $3.31 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MXC alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.15 or 0.00518402 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000176 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000611 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.78 or 0.01995914 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001847 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00240023 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.