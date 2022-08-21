Mute Price Down 27.2% Over Last Week (MUTE)

Mute (MUTE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Mute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mute has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. Mute has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $112,039.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,498.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003752 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00127465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032997 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00096181 BTC.

Mute Profile

MUTE is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 31,188,935 coins. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io.

Mute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mute using one of the exchanges listed above.

