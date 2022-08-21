Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,381 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $27,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $90.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.67. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

