Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,055 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $23,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 20.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,860,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,541,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Moody’s by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 141,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,806,000 after buying an additional 40,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.92.

MCO stock opened at $310.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $251.01 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.06. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

