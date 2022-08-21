Monavale Price Down 12.3% This Week (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Monavale has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Monavale has a market cap of $8.09 million and $524,725.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for about $776.71 or 0.03655865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00023685 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00256013 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001102 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000922 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,414 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax.

Buying and Selling Monavale

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.