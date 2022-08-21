Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Moderna comprises approximately 3.0% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Moderna worth $34,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $773,229,000. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after buying an additional 1,065,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,310,000 after buying an additional 943,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,229,000 after buying an additional 914,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after buying an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,605,449.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,518.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,545,979.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $5,355,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $724,605,449.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 591,056 shares of company stock worth $93,769,324. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.10. 4,688,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,733,828. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $464.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

