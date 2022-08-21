Modefi (MOD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $192,172.00

Modefi (MOD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, Modefi has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Modefi has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $192,172.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,395.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003765 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00127632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00096028 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi (MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,295,321 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official.

Buying and Selling Modefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

