Mist (MIST) Price Hits $0.0191 on Exchanges

Mist (MIST) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Mist coin can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mist has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mist has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $115,653.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mist alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,456.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003787 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00128635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00033100 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00094976 BTC.

About Mist

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

Mist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.