Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 8.7 %
NERV opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.21. On average, research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.