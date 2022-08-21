Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 8.7 %

NERV opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.21. On average, research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,202 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 4.14% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.