Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Xtant Medical Price Performance

Xtant Medical stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.32.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Xtant Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.