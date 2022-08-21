Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Xtant Medical Price Performance
Xtant Medical stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.32.
Xtant Medical Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xtant Medical (XTNT)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.