Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Cuts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,225,000 after buying an additional 52,676 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.79 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.29 and a one year high of $133.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.53 and its 200 day moving average is $124.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

