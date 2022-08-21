Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 113 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.54.

ISRG opened at $224.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.61. The company has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

